Myrto Uzuni and Owen Wolff score goals, Austin beats Galaxy 2-1

Myrto Uzuni scored a goal in the 40th minute and added an assists, Owen Wolff scored his first goal of the season and Austin FC beat LA 2-1 on Wednesday night to snap the Galaxy's three-game home win streak.

Brad Stuver had three saves and his ninth shutout — second in MLS behind Vancouver's Yohei Takaoka (10) — this season for Austin (8-8-6).

Diego Rubio, on the counter-attack, played a ball-ahead to Uzuni, who cut back to evade a defender at the edge of the box and then blasted a shot inside the left post to open the scoring.

Uzuni misplayed a cross that was deflected but then beat three Galaxy players, including goalkeeper Novak Micovic, to the loose ball near the right post and tapped it to Wolff for the finish from the center of the area that made it 2-0 in the 63rd.

LA (3-14-6), the defending MLS Cup champion which had won back-to-back games for the first time this season, had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Joseph Paintsil converted from the penalty spot in the third minute of stoppage time for the Galaxy. Micovic stopped two shots.

LA had 57% possession and outshot Austin 15-7.

Austin beat the Galaxy 1-0 on April 19.