Murder suspect arrested in Ventura

A suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Camarillo resident reported missing in July was behind bars on Friday. 

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Jose Velasquez, 35, was reported missing on July 30, 2022, after "he disappeared under suspicious circumstances." 

Investigators conducted a number of searches in remote areas as well as the community surrounding his residence in coming weeks. 

However, after months of searching, Velasquez's remains were located by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains on Oct. 3. After his remains were examined by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, Velasquez's cause of death was determined to be a homicide. 

As they continued to investigate the death, detectives identified Rotherie Foster, 33, as the suspect responsible for his disappearance and murder. They were able to uncover evidence linking Foster to the homicide, and arrested him on Friday. 

He has been charged with murder and is in custody on $2 million bail. 

Anyone with additional information on the investigation is asked to contact investigators at (805) 384-4761.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 6:12 PM

