One wounded in shooting at Grand Central Market; Suspect still at large

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

One person was shot at the Grand Central Market Saturday afternoon. 

Authorities were dispatched to the scene at the well-known food market just before 4 p.m. after reports of a shooting. 

One person was struck by gunfire. Their status was not immediately known. 

No information was available on a suspect, other than that they had already fled from the scene and were described as a White male. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

May 14, 2022 / 4:31 PM

