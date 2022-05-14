One wounded in shooting at Grand Central Market; Suspect still at large
One person was shot at the Grand Central Market Saturday afternoon.
Authorities were dispatched to the scene at the well-known food market just before 4 p.m. after reports of a shooting.
One person was struck by gunfire. Their status was not immediately known.
No information was available on a suspect, other than that they had already fled from the scene and were described as a White male.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
