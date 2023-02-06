Multiple trees down across L.A., crushing cars and blocking streets

Several trees came down overnight due to high winds, crushing cars in some places and blocking roadway across L.A.

In Porter Ranch, a 50-foot-tall tree on San Fernando Mission Blvd. near Reseda Blvd. and the 118 Freeway came down on top of a parked vehicle Monday morning. Lanes were blocked.

LADWP crews were on the scene in West Los Angeles cutting up a massive tree that crushed three cars on Sardis Ave. between Bentley Ave. and Sepulveda Blvd. near the 10/405 interchange. The tree came down at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

In Hollywood, another large tree came down around 10 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore and Franklin avenues. No property damage was reported there. Crews were in the process of clearing that scene.

In Van Nuys, yet another tree was reported down at 1:20 a.m., blocking the Metro Orange bus line on Sepulveda.