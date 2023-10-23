Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Mission Hills area

By Dean Fioresi

By Dean Fioresi

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist in the Mission Hills area early Sunday morning. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 a.m. near Chatsworth Drive and Chatsworth Street. 

"A dark colored sedan traveling in a southwest direction on Chatsworth Drive failed to stop for a solid red light as it negotiated an eastbound turn onto Chatsworth Street and collided with a motorcycle traveling westbound," the LAPD statement said. 

After hitting the rider, the car fled from the scene without stopping to help the victim, a man in his 40s, who was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

His identity has not yet been revealed. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has more information is asked to contact investigators at (818) 644-8035. 

