Off-duty San Bernardino County firefighter killed in Lake Elsinore motorcycle crash

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

The motorcyclist killed during a crash at a Lake Elsinore intersection on Tuesday has been identified as off-duty San Bernardino County firefighter Ryan Spandrio.

The crash was reported at around 12:15 p.m. at Railroad Canyon Road and Church Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

spandrio.jpg
Firefighter paramedic Ryan Spandrio, who died in a motorcycle crash in Lake Elsinore on April 15, 2025. San Bernardino County Fire Department

Deputies arrived and found Spandrio lying in the road after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, the press release said. He was declared dead at the scene.

"He Served with honor, professionalism, and courage. He was a valued member at Fire Station 224 in San Bernardino, and a true public servant who demonstrated compassion and a commitment to the community," said a release from the San Bernardino County Fire Department. 

Video from the scene showed a lengthy procession of first responders as Spandrio's body was taken to the coroner's office on Tuesday.

No other cars were involved in the incident and investigators do not believe that drugs and alcohol were factors.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact RSO deputies at (951) 245-3000. 

