Crews battle Moreno Vally brush fire, evacuation warnings in place

Riverside County Fire Department crews are battling a Moreno Valley brush fire Thursday, which broke out just before 1 p.m.

The blaze, named the Reche Fire, erupted on a hillside in the area of Reche Canyon Road and Smiley Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

More than 50 fire personnel are working to fight the 10-acre blaze across rugged terrain. Just after 3 p.m., RCFD said the blaze reached 18 acres and was 15% contained, and that "the forward rate of spread has been stopped."

Evacuation warnings were issued for properties north of Ironwood Drive, south of Locust Avenue, east of Nason Street, and West of Highland Boulevard. An evacuation center at Valley View High School at 13135 Sun Street in Moreno Valley was made available to affected residents.

Three Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter responded to the brush fire by 1:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.