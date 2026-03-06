More than 60 dogs rescued from house fire in Riverside County

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services rescued more than 60 dogs from a house fire near eastern Hemet on Thursday.

The pups were taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus and are available for adoption.

"This type of large-scale rescue requires all of our teams to jump into action, and now we need the public's help to give these dogs a home," said Field Commander Lesley Huennekens. "We know other dogs will need a safe spot to land today and tomorrow, and we're here to help both people and pets by serving as a safety net during an emergency or crisis."

With more than 1,000 dogs at its facilities, Riverside County said its shelters are 240% overcapacity. After the recent rescue, the San Jacinto Valley campus reached 300% overcapacity.

Animal Services asked for help either fostering, adopting or rescuing the dogs to free up kennel space. As an incentive, Riverside County has waived all adoption fees at each of its shelters through March. Each adoption will include spaying or neutering surgery, microchipping, vaccinations and an engraved ID tag.

One of the dogs that is staying at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus. Action Eye News Live

Animal services said walk-ins are welcome and encouraged, so staff can help. Visit rcdas.org for more information.