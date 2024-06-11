More than 60 acres of vegetation torched by fire near I-10 in Cabazon

Vegetation fire burns more than 60 acres near I-10 in Cabazon

A vegetation fire burnt more than 60 acres near the I-10 Freeway in Cabazon on Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Bonita Avenue and Elm Street at around 12:45 p.m. after learning of the fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze, which has been dubbed the "Carmen Fire," was initially reported about a half-mile from the eastbound lanes of the 10, but by 1:30 p.m. it had reached some brush along the freeway, which blanketed all of the lanes with heavy smoke.

The flames were moving at a moderate rate through the medium brush, which required three CalFire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter to assist ground units in the firefight, firefighters said.

Four outbuildings have been destroyed thus far.

Crews were able to keep the fire from jumping the freeway, which remained open throughout the day. No evacuation orders or warnings have been issued as they continue to gain the upper hand late Tuesday evening.

As of 9 p.m., the fire has burnt 64.3 acres and is 40% contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries have been reported.