Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 60 acres of vegetation torched by fire near I-10 in Cabazon

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Vegetation fire burns more than 60 acres near I-10 in Cabazon
Vegetation fire burns more than 60 acres near I-10 in Cabazon 01:19

A vegetation fire burnt more than 60 acres near the I-10 Freeway in Cabazon on Tuesday. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Bonita Avenue and Elm Street at around 12:45 p.m. after learning of the fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. 

The blaze, which has been dubbed the "Carmen Fire," was initially reported about a half-mile from the eastbound lanes of the 10, but by 1:30 p.m. it had reached some brush along the freeway, which blanketed all of the lanes with heavy smoke. 

The flames were moving at a moderate rate through the medium brush, which required three CalFire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter to assist ground units in the firefight, firefighters said. 

Four outbuildings have been destroyed thus far. 

Crews were able to keep the fire from jumping the freeway, which remained open throughout the day. No evacuation orders or warnings have been issued as they continue to gain the upper hand late Tuesday evening. 

As of 9 p.m., the fire has burnt 64.3 acres and is 40% contained. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries have been reported. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 11, 2024 / 9:17 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.