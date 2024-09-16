More homes on the Palos Verdes Peninsula to face utility shutoffs

Dozens of homes in Rolling Hills Estates face gas and power disconnections amid continued land movement -- and this round of shutoffs is in a different area than the recent Rancho Palos Verdes utility disconnections.

Both SoCal Gas and Southern California Edison announced shutoffs this week, and beginning Monday around 3 p.m., 34 homes will have gas service terminated.

On Wednesday around 6 p.m., up to 51 homes may have power shut off. The number of SCE cutoffs isn't solidified yet, the city only said the utility has sent notices to the homes that "could be affected by a future shutoff."

The city of Rolling Hills Estates said it "continues to strongly advocate that utility service providers look aggressively at engineering solutions to sustain utility services to households while ensuring public safety."

The Rolling Hills Estates homes affected are in a gated community and their exact location has not been released, to protect resident privacy.

Utility shutoffs are becoming more common in landslide-impacted areas on the peninsula, as the governor declared a state of emergency in Rancho Palos Verdes at the beginning of the month. The declaration followed mass utility shutoffs in the area following dramatic landslide movement.

In July 2023, Rolling Hills Estates land movement destroyed 17 homes atop a canyon. At the time of the initial evacuations along Peartree Lane, residents were given less than 30 minutes to pack before they were forced to leave their homes.