Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Candlelight vigil held at City Hall

A community candlelight vigil will be held at Monterey Park City Hall Monday evening to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Star Dance Studio that left 11 people dead and nine others wounded.

The gathering, organized by community residents, was held at 7 p.m., when hundreds of attendees brought flowers and candles to lay in remembrance of the fallen.

One community member brought wooden crosses covered in hearts, for people to sign and send messages to their lost loved ones.

Faith leaders and city leaders joined the group at the somber vigil sharing feelings of sadness and anger that such violence could affect their home.

A memorial of flowers and other mementos continued growing outside Monterey Park City Hall, 320 W. Newmark Ave., since Sunday.

On Monday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified two of the 10 people pronounced dead Saturday night as My My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63. Two additional victims were identified Monday afternoon as Xiujuan Yu, 57, and Valentino Alvero, 68.

The names of the other victims were withheld, pending notification of their relatives. According to the coroner's office, they were two women in their 60s, one man in his 60s, and three men in their 70s. The patient who subsequently died at County-USC Medical Center was a woman in her 70s, according to the coroner's office.

The organization Compassion in SGV has scheduled another vigil for 6 p.m. Wednesday outside the Star Dance Studio, 122 W. Garvey Ave. Organizers said that event will be a "solidarity community vigil to remember, honor and grieve the tragic mass shooting victims in Monterey Park, and condemn gun violence."

According to authorities, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers from the Monterey Park police department responded to a "shots fired" call at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. According to the city's Police Chief Scott Wiese, officers arrived at the ballroom about three minutes after they received the call. He added that they were some of the youngest officers in his department.

"They came across a scene none of them have prepared for," Wiese said. "There were injured people inside and dead people inside. My young officers did their job."

A witness to the shooting said that the gunman arrived at the ballroom and immediately opened fire.

"I just saw him, to shoot, to hold the gun, so I run... and I hide myself," said the witness who wished to stay anonymous.

Luna added the gunman used a handgun equipped with an "extended-large capacity magazine."

"California has some of the strictest gun laws in the country but yet, look at what we just had today," Luna said. "Let's look across this nation and see what works and what doesn't. I can tell you this, the status quo is not working."

Luna also said he hopes this tragedy isn't forgotten.

"I hope this tragedy doesn't just go on a long list of many others that we don't even talk about until the next one comes up," he said.

