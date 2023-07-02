MLB All-Star Game: Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith added to NL team as full rosters announced

Major League Baseball announced the remaining players to fill out the All-Star Game rosters on Sunday, adding a list of pitchers and reserve players for the Midsummer Classic.

Now joining fellow teammates in Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez — who were named ASG starters earlier in the week — are Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and catcher Will Smith.

The addition to the team brings Kershaw's career total to 10 All-Star Game berths, second only on the roster to the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, who has 11 career appearances.

All-Star Clayton Kershaw.



Congratulations Clayton on tying the franchise record with 10 All-Star selections! pic.twitter.com/90kjrZLMNF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 2, 2023

With the nomination, Kershaw now matches the Dodgers franchise record for All-Star Game appearances currently held by Pee Wee Reese.

So far this season, Kershaw, now 35, has made 16 starts and sports a 10-4 record with a 2.55 ERA with 105 strikeouts in 95 and one-third innings pitched.

It will be Smith's first appearance as the 28-year-old has one of his best seasons to date. In 61 games so far this year, Smith has 12 homers and 41 RBIs to the tune of a .276/.396/.495 slashline.

Smith joins a large list of players making their first appearance in the game, now one of

Betts, Freeman and Martinez were named to the National League's starting lineup after they were selected in the fan voting portion of the All-Star Game election process. Kershaw and Smith were selected after a player and coach survey throughout the league.

On top this, Betts also announced his plan to participate in the Home Run Derby for the first time in his 10-year career.

The five Dodgers set to represent the Boys in Blue at the Midsummer Classic is third amongst all big league teams, behind only the Texas Rangers (six) and Atlanta Braves (eight).

Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. were the first two players to have their names announced, as they were the player in each team to earn the most fan votes in the first period of voting.

American League

Starters

Catcher - Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers (first appearance)

First base - Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays (first appearance)

Second base - Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers (second appearance)

Third base - Josh Jung, Texas Rangers (first appearance)

Shortstop - Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (fourth appearance)

Outfield - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (eleventh appearance)

Outfield - Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays (first appearance)

Outfield - Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (fifth appearance)

Designated hitter - Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (third appearance)

Reserves

Catcher - Salvador Pérez, Kansas City Royals (eighth appearance)

Catcher - Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles (first appearance)

First base - Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (third appearance)



Second base - Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays (third appearance)

Third base - José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians (fifth appearance)

Shortstop - Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays (second appearance)

Outfield - Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros (second appearance)

Outfield - Adolis García, Texas Rangers (second appearance)

Outfield - Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles (first appearance)

Outfield - Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox (first appearance)

Pitchers

Félix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles (first appearance)

Yennier Canó, Baltimore Orioles (first appearance)

Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners (third appearance)

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians (second appearance)

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees (sixth appearance)

Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers (second appearance)

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays (second appearance)

Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins (third appearance)

Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox (fourth appearance)

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers (first appearance)

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays (second appearance)

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (third appearance)

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros (second appearance)

National League

Starters

Catcher - Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves (first appearance)

First base - Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers (seventh appearance)

Second base - Luis Arráez, Miami Marlins (second appearance)

Third base - Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals (eighth appearance)

Shortstop - Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves (first appearance)

Outfield - Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves (fourth appearance)

Outfield - Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks (first appearance)

Outfield - Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (seventh appearance)

Designated hitter - J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers (sixth appearance)

Reserves

Catcher - Elías Díaz, Colorado Rockies (first appearance)

Catcher - Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers (first appearance)

First base - Pete Alonso, New York Mets (third appearance)



First base - Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves (second appearance)

Second base - Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves (third appearance)

Third base - Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves (second appearance)

Shortstop - Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs (second appearance)

Outfield - Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies (second appearance)

Outfield - Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks (first appearance)

Outfield - Juan Soto, San Diego Padres (third appearance)

Designated hitter - Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins (first appearance)

Pitchers