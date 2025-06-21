Missing 61-year-old Riverside County man found after three-day search

A missing 61-year-old man was found safely on Saturday following a three-day search, according to authorities.

The man, who was not publicly identified by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, was reported missing at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in the 38000 block of Overton Road in Sage, according to a news release from the department.

"A search operation was immediately launched and continued for three days," said the release.

Crews from RSO and from search and rescue teams from Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino counties joined the efforts, deputies said.

Eventually, the man was found Saturday morning, but deputies did not provide exact details as to where or how he was found. He was found alive and stable and was briefly hospitalized before being reunited with family, the release noted.

"This case is still under investigation and no additional information is being released at this time. The search operation required a temporary closure of the Overton Road area in Sage," the press release said.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact RSO at (951) 776-1099.