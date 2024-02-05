Million gallon sewage spill forces closure of Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

A roughly one million-gallon sewage spill forced the closure of Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro on Monday.

The discharged sewage flooded forth from an unspecified location at around 6 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials. They say that the untreated sewage dumped into the Dominguez Channel, which leads to the ocean at Cabrillo Beach.

The flow of the sewage was eventually halted, but not before roughly one million gallons of spilled out of the unknown area.

Health officials have declared the ocean water at the beach off-limits until the bacteria levels return to acceptable levels.

People were already advised to avoid all ocean water throughout the county because of bacterial runoff from the powerful atmospheric river dousing the area.

Further information, including updated information on the beach closure, is available by calling 800-525-5662 or visiting the Los Angeles County Public Health website.