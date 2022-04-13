Metrolink plans to transition all trains to renewable fuel

Metrolink is transitioning all its trains to renewable fuel sources.

The public transportation agency, which serves six counties across Southern California, was set to hold a news conference Wednesday morning at Los Angeles Union Station to announce the move.

Metrolink says it seeks to become the first rail system in the nation to run all its trains on 100% renewable fuel.

At its news conference, Metrolink was set to provide examples of its renewable fuel types.

The agency did not confirm what the timeline is for such a move.

Earlier this week, Metrolink announced that it would provide free rides on all its trains this upcoming Earth Day, April 22. Last week Metrolink reinstated service on two-dozen lines, this after cutting back service significantly during the height of the pandemic. In March 2020, Metrolink slashed its schedule by about 30%, responding to a 90% drop in ridership as the COVID-19 virus took hold and stay-at-home orders took effect. But with more workers returning to their workplaces, and with gas prices at record highs, the regional commuter service has seen sharp ridership growth.

Metrolink operates seven train lines on a 538-mile network. It is the third largest passenger rail agency in the nation.