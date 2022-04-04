Metrolink restores train service on 24 SoCal lines

With gas prices surging, many Angelenos turning to public transportation as an alternative received welcome news Monday that Metrolink is reinstating service on two-dozen lines, this after cutting back service during the height of the pandemic.

Metrolink will reinstate service on 24 of the most in-demand lines Monday and add two new trains.

The service update will also make four Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains available to all Metrolink ticketholders, adding Saturday and Sunday service on the Ventura County Line.

In March 2020, Metrolink slashed its schedule by about 30%, responding to a 90% drop in ridership as the COVID virus took hold and stay-at-home orders took effect. But with more workers returning to their workplaces, and with gas prices at record highs, the regional commuter service has seen sharp ridership growth on weekdays and weekends, according to the agency.

According to Metrolink, the service is at about 30% of its pre-pandemic weekday ridership. The upgrades are expected to increase that percentage to about 44% by midsummer, according to the agency. Metrolink officials said the weekend ridership is already at about 70% of its pre-pandemic levels.

"Metrolink is the backbone of public transportation in southern California as it literally links people from their homes to their workplaces and other destinations -- from the Inland Empire to Oceanside or Ventura, throughout the Antelope, San Fernando and Perris valleys and into Los Angeles," Metrolink Board Chair Ara Najarian said in a statement.

The upgrades being made next month are: