Free rides on Metro and Metrolink trains and buses this Earth Day

The two largest public transportation agencies in the Southland -- the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) and Metrolink -- are offering free rides on all buses and trains this upcoming Earth Day.

On Friday, April 22, all riders can board any Metro bus or train, along with any Metrolink train, without a ticket, both agencies said Monday. Riders can also use Metro's bike share program for free.

Metro has said its goal is to make its entire bus fleet fully electric by 2030. Last October, Metro successfully converted its entire Orange Line, which runs between North Hollywood and Chatsworth, to zero-emission electric buses.

Meanwhile, last week Metrolink reinstated service on two-dozen lines, this after cutting back service significantly during the height of the pandemic. In March 2020, Metrolink slashed its schedule by about 30%, responding to a 90% drop in ridership as the COVID-19 virus took hold and stay-at-home orders took effect. But with more workers returning to their workplaces, and with gas prices at record highs, the regional commuter service has seen sharp ridership growth.

Metrolink serves a six-county area: L.A., Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego.

"Taking the train for free this Earth Day is a win for both riders and the environment," Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said in a news release. "With free rides and a new expanded schedule to get everyone where they want to go, we hope people will make a little change in their travel routine to have a larger impact for air quality in southern California."