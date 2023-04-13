Metro Gold Line train strikes SUV that slid off 210 Freeway; no injuries

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a report of an SUV that was struck by a train at Irwindale Avenue just before 5 a.m. KCAL News

A vehicle reportedly slid off the eastbound 210 Freeway, landed on Metro train tracks and was struck by a train in the Irwindale area early Thursday morning.

The SUV driver reportedly fled the scene, but an uninjured passenger remained at the scene.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a report of an SUV that was struck by a train at Irwindale Avenue just before 5 a.m.

An SUV reportedly slid off the roadway, down an embankment and through a fence and onto the railroad tracks. A Metrolink train was traveling through at that moment and struck the SUV.

The Metro Gold Line train was traveling to downtown Los Angeles. No one in the train was injured.

The right lane of the 210 Freeway was closed for at least an hour Thursday morning while the vehicle was towed from the scene.