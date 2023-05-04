Metro Expo Line: Man stabbed on train platform, suspect on the loose

Stabbing on Metro platform leaves one wounded in Exposition Park

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in the back.

According to Los Angeles police, the stabbing happened on the Metro rail platform on Western Avenue and Exposition Boulevard.

Police have not located the suspect. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The Metro has been mired in a string of attacks on its rail lines, the most recent of which was in East Hollywood.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.