Metro station stabbing suspect shot by LAPD in critical condition

A man shot by Los Angeles police remains in critical condition on Wednesday after allegedly stabbing a man at a Metro station in the East Hollywood area.

Mason Todd Swenor, 23, of Glendale, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack, and is being held on $2.1 million bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday at the Metro B (Red) Station at Vermont Avenue and Beverly Boulevard on Tuesday.

LAPD officers said a man approached them and said another man, later identified as Swenor, brandished a knife at them. The man "showed the officers a photograph of Swenor on his cell phone and directed the officers to Swenor's location."

"The officers proceeded up to the lower-level mezzanine, where they observed Swenor who was also in possession of a knife," police said. The officers made contact with Swenor and repeatedly ordered him to drop the knife. However, Swenor failed to comply with the officers' commands.

Swenor fled to the upper-level mezzanine area, where he approached a 74-year-old woman "and struck her in the head with an unknown object," police said.

The officers pursued Swenor up to the street level and continued north on Vermont Avenue from Beverly Boulevard and while on the sidewalk, Swenor stabbed a man on his left shoulder.

Swenor then ran across the street into the rear parking lot of the building near the 300 block of North Vermont Avenue, where he positioned himself in front of a parked vehicle.

The officers continued to give commands ordering Swenor to drop the knife. However, he refused to comply and with the knife in his hand, Swenor charged at one of the officers resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

Police say they recovered the knife and no officers were hurt.

The 74-year-old woman was treated at a hospital and released. The man who allegedly was stabbed by Swenor was hospitalized in stable condition.