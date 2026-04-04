Man killed in crash with SoCal Edison truck in Menifee, police say

A 54-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a SoCal Edison truck in Menifee on Friday night, police said.

The crash was reported at around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Menifee Road and McLaughlin Road, according to a news release from the Menifee Police Department.

Officers say that they arrived and found a 2024 Toyota Prius with major damage following a collision with an SCE utility truck that was pulling a wooden electrical pole, according to the Menifee PD release.

The driver of the Prius, a 54-year-old Homeland resident identified as Taylor Williamson, was found with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics.

Investigators say that their preliminary findings revealed that the utility truck was turning left from the driveway of the Edison substation on Menifee Road when the collision occurred.

"The Toyota Prius subsequently struck the wooden electrical pole being pulled by the truck," the release said.

Police do not believe that alcohol or drugs appeared to be factors as they work to determine exactly what caused the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows more was asked to contact Menifee PD's Traffic Unit at (951) 723-1634.