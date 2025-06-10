Mayor Bass provides update after 4 days of Los Angeles protests: "Violence and the damage is unacceptable"

After four straight days of protests in downtown Los Angeles against immigration enforcement actions, extensive damage has been left to businesses and public property. Mayor Karen Bass said those responsible will be held accountable for committing the destruction.

On Tuesday morning, Bass provided an update on the protests that began Friday night after several Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations were carried out in parts of the Westlake District, downtown, and South LA.

Demonstrations, which Bass clarified have only taken place on a "few blocks within the downtown area," have resulted in vandalism, graffiti, looting and fires. Bass said thorough investigations will be conducted and those involved will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

"I don't believe that individuals that commit vandalism and violence in our city really are in support of immigrants; they have another agenda," Bass told reporters. "The violence and the damage is unacceptable. It is not going to be tolerated."

Bass said the focus of the protests needs to be on advocating for immigrant rights. She added that immigrants play an integral role in LA's economy and should not be fearful about being ripped away from their families.

"Anybody that is out committing crimes are not doing it in solidarity with immigrants," Bass said.

Sunday night, tensions between protesters and law enforcement officers escalated quickly and people flooded several streets and a stretch of the 101 Freeway. President Trump responded to the violence in LA by deploying National Guard troops, without a formal request by state officials.

Bass blamed the unrest in LA on the federal government's involvement, saying that before immigration enforcement actions last week, LA was peaceful.

The city is a year away from welcoming the world for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Bass called on business and other local leaders to come together to help the city recover.