Looters target several stores in downtown Los Angeles after fourth day of protests, authorities say

Several stores looted in downtown Los Angeles following fourth day of protests

Looters burglarized several stores in downtown Los Angeles for the second night in a row late Monday into early Tuesday following several days of protests and disturbances in parts of the city prompted by federal immigration enforcement operations.

Authorities said multiple people were detained after break-ins at several stores downtown. They include Adidas, Apple, Shoe Palace, CVS, a marijuana dispensary, a pharmacy and a jewelry store.

It's not yet clear if the suspects were involved in the ongoing protests or if they were simply being opportunistic given the situation.

"Let me be clear: ANYONE who vandalized Downtown or looted stores does not care about our immigrant communities," Mayor Karen Bass said in a post to X. "You will be held accountable."

Officers with the LAPD investigate after an Adidas store was looted following the fourth day of immigration-related protests in downtown Los Angeles. OC HAWK

A man told CBS News Los Angeles that he saw groups using tools and saws to break into the storefronts.

"They came prepared," the man said.

A video obtained by CBS News Los Angeles showed at least 30 masked people running out of a CVS store through a broken window, carrying items.

On Saturday night, the L.A. Police Department urged business owners to photograph any damage done by looters or vandals and send them to authorities. LAPD told CBS News Los Angeles on Tuesday morning that they were compiling arrest numbers in connection with the looting.