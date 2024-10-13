Mateusz Bogusz, Ilie Sánchez lead LAFC to 2-1 victory over Whitecaps

Mateusz Bogusz scored 35 seconds into the match, Ilie Sánchez found the net during second-half stoppage time, and Los Angeles FC pulled out a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night.

Bogusz used assists from David Martínez and Olivier Giroud to score his career-high 15th goal of the season for LAFC (18-8-7). Martínez notched his fourth assist in his 16th career appearance and Giroud picked up his third in his ninth career appearance.

Sebastian Berhalter pulled Vancouver (13-12-8) even in the 62nd minute when he scored off a free kick. It was his second goal of the season and the fourth of his career. The kick came after a hand ball foul on LAFC midfielder Sergi Palencia.

Sánchez scored in the third minute of stoppage time. It was his first goal this season and the 10th of his career. Kei Kamara earned his fifth assist of the campaign.

Hugo Lloris, who was coming off back-to-back clean sheets, finished with three saves in goal for LAFC.

Yohei Takaoka saved two shots for the Whitecaps.

LAFC pulls within three points of the Los Angeles Galaxy in the race for the top seed in the Western Conference and can finish no worse than second. LAFC posted a 3-0 home win over the Whitecaps in May and leads the all-time series 10-6-4.

Vancouver, currently the No. 8 seed in the West, falls to 0-4-2 in its last six matches.

LAFC will host the San Jose Earthquakes in a Decision Day match on Saturday. The Whitecaps travel to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday to close out the regular season.