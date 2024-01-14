Multiple people killed in western Massachusetts small plane crash

LEYDEN – Multiple people were killed Sunday during a small plane crash in western Massachusetts on the border of Greenfield and Leyden.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in a wooded area of Franklin County.

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson said a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 55 crashed in Leyden.

There were three people on board. According to the Northwestern District Attorney's office, multiple people were killed. They did not say exactly how many.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA will be investigating.

"The preliminary information is that the plane crashed under unknown circumstances near Leyden Wildlife Management Area with three people on board," the NTSB said in a statement. "An NTSB investigator is en route to the scene and is expected to arrive tomorrow. Once on site, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation."

No further information is currently available.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has surveillance video is asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.