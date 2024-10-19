Marlon scores first MLS goal as LAFC beats Earthquakes to take top spot in Western Conference
Marlon Santos scored his first MLS goal in stoppage time Saturday night to help Los Angeles FC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 in the regular season finale for both teams.
LAFC (19-8-7), which is tied with the LA Galaxy atop the Western Conference with 64 points, earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs based on goal differential — a one-goal difference. LAFC plays a best-of-three first-round series against the winner of one-game wild card between the No. 8 seed Vancouver Whitecaps and the ninth-seeded Portland Timbers.
Eduard Atuesta came on in the 75th minute and scored moments later to give LAFC the lead for good at 2-1.
Jackson Yuell scored in the ninth minute to give San Jose (6-25-3) a 1-0 lead.
LAFC's Denis Bouanga made it 1-1 in the 64th.