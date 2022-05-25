Marina Del Rey family desperately searches for 29-year-old son, who has autism

A Marina Del Rey family continues to search for their 29-year-old son, who has autism, after he walked out of their home over a week ago.

"We're looking for our son," said mother Michelle Hansbrough. "He's been gone a week."

Although the family has filed a missing person report with the police and have posted flyers near Loyola Marymount University, Michelle and her husband Cem came to one of their son's favorite places, Yvonne B. Burke Park, to spread the word and ask for the public's help finding their son Jeremy.

"He's high functioning," said Michelle. "He's book smart. He's not street smart. He needs us."

The couple worried about their son not only because he does not have any money nor an ID but especially because he is prone to seizures without his medication.

The Hansbroughs said that their son has a passion for mathematics and physics his parents. Jeremy did leave the home about a month ago but eventually turned up at his godfather's house.

Michelle and Cem hope someone paid attention to their flyer and helps them reunite with their son.

"A kind, loving gentle soul," said Michelle. "Would never ever hurt anyone. He's just really kind."