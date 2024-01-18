Watch CBS News
Manhattan Beach police dog retires with career highlight of 2,500 pounds of narcotics found

By Julie Sharp

Koa the police K-9 retired this week from his job with the Manhattan Beach Police Department after 7 years of service with the city and the South Bay community.  

The department announced the German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix's "well deserved" retirement on Facebook.

With patrol and narcotics listed as his special skills, Koa's narcotic detection led to a career highlight of over 2,500 pounds of narcotics located, and over $1 million dollars related to narcotics trafficking seized.

koa-with-officer-gibbons.jpg
Koa with partner Officer Gibbons, on patrol since 2017. Manhattan Beach Police Department

Koa patrolled with partner Officer David Gibbons since 2017, and on the department's Facebook post it says he was deployed over 150 times.

"We wish Koa a healthy and relaxing retirement with Officer Gibbons and his family!," the Manhattan Beach Police Department wrote on Facebook.

koa-with-seized-goods.jpg
In Koa's 7 years of service with the Manhattan Beach Police Department, he located over 2,500 pounds of narcotics.   Manhattan Beach Police Department
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 8:25 AM PST

