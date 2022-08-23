Man, woman charged in armed kidnapping attempt of baby in Long Beach

Two people in custody after attempting to kidnap baby in Long Beach

Charges were filed Tuesday against a man and a woman who tried to kidnap a baby from her mother who was pushing her in a stroller in Long Beach.

Stacie Wilson, 55, and Walter Sullivan, 45, were each charged with attempted kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and child abuse. Wilson was also charged with two counts of criminal threats.

Both remain in custody on $100,000 bail and are expected to appear in court Tuesday for arraignment.

According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, Wilson approached a woman walking Saturday with her 1-year-old daughter near East Pine Avenue and East 10th Street, then pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them and demanded the child. The mother refused, and Gascon's office says Sullivan pulled up next to them, pointed a gun, and fired what appeared to be BB pellets.

When bystanders became aware of what was happening, Wilson left in the vehicle with Sullivan, Gascon's office said.

"Having your child abducted is every parent's nightmare. That the individuals made this attempt on a city street in broad daylight makes it that much more alarming," Gascon said in a statement.