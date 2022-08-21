2 suspects arrested in attempted kidnapping in Long Beach

Authorities say two people have been arrested in Long Beach on charges of felony kidnapping and felony assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspects were identified by police as Stacie Earnestine Wilson, 55, of Los Angeles and Walter Keshone Sullivan, 45, of Los Angeles. Bail for both were set at $100,000 each.

The incident was reported just after noon on Aug. 20th, in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. It was there authorities responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call.

Upon arrival, authorities learned that the victims, identified as two women and a baby, were walking in the area when they were approached by an armed female suspect.

According to police, the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at one of the adults and demanded the baby who was in a stroller. A struggle ensued.

That's when a second suspect approached in a car and discharged a perceived firearm in the direction of the victims, police said.

"The female suspect released the stroller and ran to the awaiting vehicle, which fled westbound on 10th Street before officers arrived," police said.

The victims were not harmed physically.

Police said both suspects were subsequently identified and located, and report that detectives recovered two airsoft replica firearms inside the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department Gang Detail at (562) 570-7370.