Man struck and killed on 110 Freeway in West Adams area

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man was struck and killed on the Harbor (110) Freeway, authorities said. 

The California Highway Patrol says the incident was reported around 5:05 a.m. Sunday. 

It was then that authorities received a call of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard. 

Authorities said the southbound 110 Freeway was closed at Washington Boulevard for the investigation.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 9:14 AM

