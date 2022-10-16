Man struck and killed on 110 Freeway in West Adams area
A man was struck and killed on the Harbor (110) Freeway, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol says the incident was reported around 5:05 a.m. Sunday.
It was then that authorities received a call of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard.
Authorities said the southbound 110 Freeway was closed at Washington Boulevard for the investigation.
