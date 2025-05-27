Man struck and killed by car on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

Pedestrian on 710 Freeway dies after struck by vehicle

A man was struck and killed by a car on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were sent to the center divider on northbound lanes near Willow Street after they learned of a man who was walking around a car that had pulled over in the area, according to a CHP press release.

Sometime after this, the man was struck by a white minivan, police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

Investigators believe that the victim may have been involved in some sort of accident just before he was struck. The driver of the van remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

During their investigation, CHP officers issued a SigAlert for the No. 1 and 2 lanes of the 710 Freeway and the eastbound Pacific Coast Highway onramp until just after 5 a.m.