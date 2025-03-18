Watch CBS News
Man steals Alhambra police vehicle during traffic stop

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Just after midnight on Tuesday, a man took off in an Alhambra police vehicle as officers were involved in a traffic stop and led officers on a short pursuit before he was taken into custody.

Around 12:14 a.m., officers made a traffic stop in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and Glendon Way in Alhambra, and as they were out of their vehicle a man walking nearby got in the vehicle.

Police said the man then drove off, continuing westbound onto the 110 Freeway. Alhambra police officers caught up with the man, and he pulled over in the area of Marathon Street and Oxford Avenue in Los Angeles. He then fled on foot and was ultimately taken into custody.

Police identified the suspect as Trung Cuong Nguyen. He was taken to a hospital for injuries he incurred while fleeing on foot, police said.

