Family of man fatally shot by San Bernardino sheriff's deputy on Metrolink tracks files $30 million claim

The family of a 37-year-old man who was shot and killed by a San Bernardino sheriff's deputy in Redlands announced the filing of a $30 million wrongful death claim against the county of San Bernardino.

Jefte Vargas Ramirez was fatally shot by a deputy on Dec. 16, 2024, as the deputy was responding to a report of a person trespassing on the Metrolink tracks at Nevada Street.

A person witnessed the approximate 7:30 a.m. encounter and captured it with cell phone video. The video shows the deputy pointing a gun towards a man, and after some time, the man holds out his arms and quickly moves toward the officer when the shooting occurred.

A cell phone video taken from a witness nearby shows the encounter between Jefte Vargas Ramirez and a San Bernardino sheriff's deputy. KCALNews

Attorney Dale Galipo referenced the cell phone video during a Thursday news conference and said that Ramirez was unarmed and had seven bullet wounds, "including several to his back."

He also said that Ramirez liked going on walks. "The family believes that's exactly what he was doing, walking, when apparently there was a report that somebody was trespassing, or walking in an area across the street from here – that they shouldn't have been in," Galipo said.

He went on to say that there is still a lot that is unknown about the situation, including the name of the deputy involved.

"You can't shoot someone because they aren't obeying your commands or you think they are being resistive or even assaultive. It has to be immediate life-threatening," Galipo said.

The Vargas Ramirez family issued the following statement: "We are demanding justice. Justice is not just for us, but so that no other family has to go through this. So that no father has to bury his child. So that no child grows up without a father. So that no mother has to mourn the loss of her child at the hands of those who should be protecting us."

Under California law, a claim for damages must be filed before bringing a lawsuit against a municipality for violations of state law.

