Sheriff's deputy shoots person allegedly trespassing near Metrolink tracks in Redlands

By Julie Sharp

Cell phone video captured a Monday morning encounter between a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy and a person allegedly trespassing near Metrolink tracks at Nevada Street in Redlands.

The video shows the deputy pointing a gun toward the person, and after some time, the person holds out their arms and quickly moves toward the officer when the shooting occurred. 

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said around 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a person trespassing at Nevada Street Metrolink, where "a lethal force encounter occurred." The person was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the deputy was not injured. 

No further information is available at this time. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

