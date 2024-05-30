Man seen throwing rocks onto 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles

It was a close call for several drivers on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles after a man was seen throwing rocks onto the roadway.

The video shows the suspect allegedly picking up rocks and chucking them from the shoulder of the northbound side of the 110 Freeway near 23rd Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

One of the rocks hit a motorcyclists, causing him to crash.

The rocks also caused multiple drivers to get flat tires on the freeway. It was reported that at least two cars were seen waiting on the shoulder of the highway for assistance.

The suspect was last seen on video walking away going eastbound on 23rd St. from Figueroa St.