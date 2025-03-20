Man pleads not guilty to death of San Bernardino sheriff deputy during Victorville pursuit

The man suspected of killing a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy during a high-speed pursuit crash this week, pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in the case Thursday.

Ryan Dwayne Turner Jr., 22, entered the courtroom shackled, facing a roomful of sheriff's deputies who were there to observe the arraignment.

He is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr., 36, who was one of multiple deputies chasing Turner on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle in Victorville Monday morning.

Turner refused to pull over and led authorities on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour as he ran at least four red lights, according to San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson.

Cuevas died in a traffic accident as he collided with an innocent driver, and then a light pole at the intersection of Seneca and El Evado roads. Turner had led deputies on the high-speed chase for more than nine minutes when the deadly crash happened.

Prosecutors in the case said Turner bears legal responsibility for the collision, and the loss of life it caused since he is accused of starting the chase which led to it.

Stealing cars is part of Turner's criminal history, which involves several arrests and convictions. He has been charged with second-degree murder rather than a lesser charge, such as manslaughter, due to his prior allegations and convictions.

"This is not the first time Mr. Turner has fled when he's been caught with a stolen car," Anderson said at a Wednesday news conference, saying Turner has been accused of at least two other auto thefts.

"That certainly factors into our idea that this is a murder case because of the reckless indifference to life — when you are aware of the risk that could occur. And we believe that he was," he said. "Murder charges are appropriate."

Turner was arrested Monday after he stopped near El Evado Road and Zuni Lane and ran from the scene before being taken into custody soon after, according to sheriff's officials. The area is about two miles from the site of the deadly crash.