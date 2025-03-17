San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy dies during violent pursuit crash in Victorville

A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy died at the scene of a horrific traffic collision stemming from a pursuit in Victorville on Monday.

Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. was driving through the intersection of Seneca and El Evado roads at around 12:09 p.m. while a chasing stolen vehicle when he collided with another car, deputies said.

"I really have no words to describe this type of tragedy," Dicus said during a press conference on Monday. "Hector is the type of law enforcement officer that we all want to be. He was a grand and great protector and a great father and we will be suffering his loss and supporting his family for quite some time."

Cuevas was a six-year law enforcement veteran stationed in Victorville for the last three years. He leaves behind his wife and two children as well as his parents and two siblings.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a "unit involved traffic collision" in Victorville Monday afternoon. KCAL News

Authorities arrested the suspect behind the wheel of the car that Deputy Cuevas was following, who was identified as Ryan Dwayne Turner Jr., 22 of San Bernardino, by Sheriff Shannon Dicus. He was arrested for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and evading a peace officer causing death or serious injury. Investigators are seeking no bail once Turner is booked at a later time.

Sheriff Dicus said that the exact circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation, but that the driver of a second car also involved in the crash had to be hospitalized.

That driver, who has only been identified as a 23-year-old woman, is expected to be okay, according to her brother who spoke with CBS News Los Angeles. He said that she was making a turn in the intersection when she collided with the deputy's car.

Her car veered into a power box after the crash, leaving the nearby neighborhood without power.

A procession escorted the deceased deputy Monday afternoon away from the Victorville accident site. KCAL News

A lengthy procession comprised of dozens of other Southern California first responders lined the I-15 Freeway and roads as Cuevas' body was escorted to the San Bernardino County Coroner.

"This is a tragedy for the department, certainly the Cuevas family and for this community," Dicus said. "I could not be more proud of Hector Ceuvas. He walks the walk and walks the line and unfortunately today he gave his life and for that we will be forever grateful as a community."

Dicus said that family members and fellow law enforcement described Cuevas as a devout family man and a "cop's cop who has the ability to go between dealing with the most hardcore gang member to turning around and being able to talk to a child and make sure that they felt safe and knew they were protected."

The intersection will be closed until at least Tuesday morning.