Man allegedly wielding a knife in Huntington Park, shot and killed by police

Man allegegdly armed with a knife, shot and killed by police in Huntington Park

A man who was allegedly lighting a fire in Huntington Park just after midnight was shot and killed by police after wielding a knife and not following commands, according to police.

Officers responded at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday to East Florence Avenue at Salt Lake Park, to reports of someone lighting a fire. Officers found a 44-year-old man, who was not homeless and did not live in the park, armed with a large knife.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lt. Michael Modica said the man did not cooperate with police orders. "One officer gave verbal commands for him to drop the knife, several verbal commands, and then he used a less lethal weapon. It caused the suspect to fall, he got up still holding the knife, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred," Modica said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was a resident of Huntington Park, police said. Investigators recovered a knife from the scene and searched the park for other evidence.

