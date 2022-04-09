Man killed, woman injured in South LA shooting
A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting in the Vermont Knolls area of Los Angeles Friday.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called about 1:30 p.m. to the area of South Hoover Street and West 79th Street on reports of a collision and found the man and the woman suffering from gunshot wounds in a car at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man's name was not immediately released pending notification of his next of kin.
Police said the suspect vehicle, described as a silver sedan, pulled up and shot the two victims while they were sitting in the car, before fleeing the area eastbound on West 79th Street from Vermont Avenue.
