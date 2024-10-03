Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed during deputy shooting in San Bernardino County

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

San Bernardino County deputy kills a man in Loma Linda neighborhood
San Bernardino County deputy kills a man in Loma Linda neighborhood 01:40

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy shot and killed a man in a Loma Linda neighborhood Thursday afternoon. 

With detectives in the preliminary stages of their investigation, the agency did not release much information other than deputies responded to a 911 call at about the 26300 block of Snowden Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. 

When they arrived, deputies encountered a man and shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was harmed. 

It's unclear if the man was armed at the time, however, what appeared to be a knife was located near the man's body. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.