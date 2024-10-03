Man killed during deputy shooting in San Bernardino County

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy shot and killed a man in a Loma Linda neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

With detectives in the preliminary stages of their investigation, the agency did not release much information other than deputies responded to a 911 call at about the 26300 block of Snowden Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies encountered a man and shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was harmed.

It's unclear if the man was armed at the time, however, what appeared to be a knife was located near the man's body.