Man in serious condition after mobile home fire in San Fernando

One man is in serious condition after a fire started at a mobile home park in San Fernando just before noon on Tuesday.

Crews responded to the fire at Orange Grove Mobile Home Park, located in the 1600 block of Celis Avenue, around 11:58 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived to the scene they were able to put out the flames in 46 minutes. The fire destroyed one mobile home and damaged two adjacent ones, said LADF.

"One adult male sustained significant burn injuries to his face and hands and was taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in serious condition," said Brian Humphrey with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.