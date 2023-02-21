Man hospitalized following shooting in Long Beach

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in Long Beach early Monday morning.

According to a report from Long Beach Police Department, the incident occurred just after 2 a.m., when a man near Pacific Avenue and Broadway was approached by a vehicle.

"An adult male suspect driving a dark sedan pulled up next to the victim, got out, and shot at the victim with a handgun, striking him multiple times," police said.

The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

He remains hospitalized in unknown condition.

There was no suspect information immediately available.