Man found shot to death near train tracks in Pomona

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Pomona.

Police were called to the 100 block of Newman Street at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

When they arrived, they found a man dead near the train tracks adjacent to Newman St.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"The motive for the shooting is unknown and no suspects have been identified," Pomona Police Department said.

Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at (909) 620-2085.