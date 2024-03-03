Man fatally stabbed inside Dave's Hot Chicken in Belmont Shore

A man has died after being stabbed inside a popular restaurant in Long Beach.

The stabbing unfolded just after 1 a.m. Sunday inside Dave's Hot Chicken in Belmont Shore.

According to police, a man was stabbed and taken to the hospital where he later died. A preliminary investigation says there was a physical fight involving the victim and the suspect. During that fight, the suspect stabbed the victim, then fled.

It remains unclear what led to the fight. No suspect information has been released.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.