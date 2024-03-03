Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally stabbed inside Dave's Hot Chicken in Belmont Shore

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A man has died after being stabbed inside a popular restaurant in Long Beach. 

The stabbing unfolded just after 1 a.m. Sunday inside Dave's Hot Chicken in Belmont Shore.

According to police, a man was stabbed and taken to the hospital where he later died. A preliminary investigation says there was a physical fight involving the victim and the suspect. During that fight, the suspect stabbed the victim, then fled. 

It remains unclear what led to the fight. No suspect information has been released. 

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

First published on March 3, 2024 / 6:32 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

