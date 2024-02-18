Man shot to death after fight in Long Beach

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Long Beach on Sunday and police say the incident stemmed from a fight with an unknown suspect.

Police were dispatched to the 5300 block of E. 2nd Street at around 1 a.m. after learning of the shooting, according to a statement from Long Beach Police Department.

They arrived to find a man, since identified as Long Beach resident Johnny Santos, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Investigators say that they learned the shooting stemmed from some sort of physical altercation between Santos and an unknown man, who had fled from the scene prior to their arrival.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.