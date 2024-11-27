Man facing murder charges for allegedly killing 2 children in Rialto crash, to appear in court

The 28-year-old San Bernardino man who has been charged with multiple felonies including two counts of murder for the deaths of two sisters who were killed in a Rialto vehicle crash, is to appear in court Wednesday.

Alexis Jose Garcia is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count of hit-and-run resulting in death, driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in injury, driving with a .08% BAC or more causing injury, and multiple special allegations, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

The crash happened around 11 p.m., Nov. 23. It was a Sunday evening when the family of four was driving back from a family event. Their Honda was hit by a Dodge Ram truck that ran a red light, with the driver fleeing the scene. The driver of the Honda, the mother and her passenger, the father, were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Their two daughters in the back seat, Alenia Flores, 3 and Neveah Flores, 4, were killed and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Rialto police, they arrested Garcia a short time after the crash, about one-quarter mile away after his truck became disabled.

The girls' uncle, Angel Rodriguez said he is "devastated shocked, hurt sad, scared for the future, worried for my mom, sister, our family, but hope justice gets served."

Alenia Flores, 3 and Neveah Flores, 4, Angel Rodriguez

District Attorney Jason Anderson said the tragic DUI death of the girls was completely preventable "and born out of selfish and reckless behavior."

"Those two little girls should be writing their letters to Santa, but instead their family is dealing with the unthinkable task of writing their eulogies. We send our deepest condolences to their loved ones. "

Garcia's arraignment is to occur at the Rancho Cucamonga Courthouse, and the San Bernardino County DA's Office and the Rialto Police Department have filed motions recommending no bail.

Lisa Avilez, the stepgrandmother of the Flores girls, said she had just bought Christmas presents for them. "They were angels. They had so much laughter and joy in them," she said.

The father remains in critical condition, according to police.