Rialto hit-and-run driver that allegedly killed 2 toddlers in crash, is found and arrested

A San Bernardino man has been arrested in connection with a late Sunday night hit-and-run Rialto car crash that left two toddlers who were passengers, dead.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. when a Dodge Ram allegedly ran a red light at Riverside and Walnut Avenues. According to Rialto police, the speeding Ram truck broadsided a Honda with the children inside, causing it to hit a tow truck. The two girls were 3 and 4 years old.

Police said the driver of the Ram truck, 28-year-old Alexis Garcia, fled the scene but was later found and arrested for alleged DUI and murder.

The 24-year-old woman driving the Honda that was struck was not injured, but her other 25-year-old male passenger was taken to a trauma center in stable condition, according to Rialto police.