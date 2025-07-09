Man crashes, dies during Glendale pursuit in an allegedly stolen car

A man died late Tuesday night after leading police on a short pursuit in Glendale, authorities confirmed.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on an allegedly stolen vehicle in the area of Acacia Avenue and Chevy Chase Drive at about 11:15 p.m. The driver refused to stop, and the officers initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the man disregarded traffic signals as he traveled eastbound on Acacia and northbound on Verdugo Road, police said.

Just two minutes, or one mile, into the pursuit, the man crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Verdugo and Wilson Avenue. That collision sent his vehicle into a utility pole, authorities said.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Police identified him as 51-year-old Shawn Justin Towne, of Los Angeles.

Towne was on active parole and was already wanted on a warrant, police said.

No other individuals were injured.

No additional details were immediately made available.