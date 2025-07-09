Watch CBS News
Man crashes, dies during Glendale pursuit in an allegedly stolen car

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

A man died late Tuesday night after leading police on a short pursuit in Glendale, authorities confirmed.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on an allegedly stolen vehicle in the area of Acacia Avenue and Chevy Chase Drive at about 11:15 p.m. The driver refused to stop, and the officers initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the man disregarded traffic signals as he traveled eastbound on Acacia and northbound on Verdugo Road, police said.

Just two minutes, or one mile, into the pursuit, the man crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Verdugo and Wilson Avenue. That collision sent his vehicle into a utility pole, authorities said.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Police identified him as 51-year-old Shawn Justin Towne, of Los Angeles.

Towne was on active parole and was already wanted on a warrant, police said.

No other individuals were injured.

No additional details were immediately made available.

