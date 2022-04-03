Man dies from injuries suffered in overturned car crash in La Mirada
A man lost his life Sunday after his car overturned northbound on the 13610 block of Valley View avenue just after noon.
Responding paramedics and firefighters managed to free the person out of the vehicle.
Unfortunately, the man suffered cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
No information as to how the accident happened has been released.
The identity of the man has not been released either.
